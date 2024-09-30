European Industrial Ecosystems: Ranked by Employment

According to the European Commission, 14 industrial ecosystems collectively contribute around 80% of the European business economy's value-added and employment. With regard to employment, retail is the biggest job creator, employing almost 30 million people in the EU. Auto manufacturing provides an estimated 2.6 million jobs, whereas wholesale and retail trade within the mobility sector supports 3.7 million jobs. On the other hand, the tourism ecosystem is responsible for over 20 million jobs, with 10.4 million attributable to accommodations and food service activities. Additionally, it accounts for 7% of EU value-added.

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

This infographic shows the total employment of selected industries in the EU business economy.

Menu