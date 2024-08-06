The inaugural U.S. Accommodation Barometer survey revealed a strong positive sentiment in the U.S. lodging industry. Regarding the state of their business, two-thirds of hoteliers reported good or very good developments in the past six months, with only 7% stating otherwise.
Additionally, 62% gauged their current economic situation favorably. When it comes to future expectations, the sentiment is even brighter: optimists outnumber pessimists twenty to one.
This and other insights regarding the U.S. travel accommodation sector and hotelier sentiment are included in the 2024 United States Accommodation Barometer, the first study of U.S. hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download the report.