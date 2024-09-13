Small Businesses Create More Value in Advanced Economies

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Small businesses are responsible for around half of the value creation in economies worldwide. This impact share is even slightly higher in advanced economies than in emerging ones. When we take into account that SMEs employ more than half of the global workforce, there is little doubt that their continued success is essential for both economic stability and growth. These enterprises not only drive innovation but also provide crucial opportunities for local development, making them foundational to the global economy's resilience.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: Small Businesses Create More Value in Advanced Economies | Statista

Description

This infographic shows the share of added value in the business sector of advanced and emerging economies, by company size

Report

Download Chart
Breakdown of travel and tourism energy consumption MENA 2021, by sector
Breakdown of travel and tourism energy consumption MENA 2021, by sector
Breakdown of travel and tourism emissions MENA 2021, by sector
Breakdown of travel and tourism emissions MENA 2021, by sector
Number of MSME employees Thailand 2023, by sector
Number of MSME employees Thailand 2023, by sector
Number of MSME employees Thailand 2023, by business size
Number of MSME employees Thailand 2023, by business size
Number of tourist arrivals in Lahaul and Spiti in India 2013-2022
Number of tourist arrivals in Lahaul and Spiti in India 2013-2022
Share of MSME manufacturing GVA in total manufacturing GVA India FY 2019-22
Share of MSME manufacturing GVA in total manufacturing GVA India FY 2019-22

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsoed post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu