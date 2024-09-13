Small businesses are responsible for around half of the value creation in economies worldwide. This impact share is even slightly higher in advanced economies than in emerging ones. When we take into account that SMEs employ more than half of the global workforce, there is little doubt that their continued success is essential for both economic stability and growth. These enterprises not only drive innovation but also provide crucial opportunities for local development, making them foundational to the global economy's resilience.
Small Businesses Create More Value in Advanced Economies
Sponsored post by Booking.com
Description
This infographic shows the share of added value in the business sector of advanced and emerging economies, by company size