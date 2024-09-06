Chainification in Retail: Impact on Local Jobs and Shops

Sponsored post by Booking.com

The proliferation of chain stores, particularly big-box retailers, has had significant and often detrimental effects on local jobs and businesses. A 2013 study revealed that within 15 months of a new Walmart opening, between 4.4 and 14.2 existing retail establishments closed, while at most 3.5 new establishments opened to replace them. This trend echoes the impact on the labor market highlighted by a 2008 study titled "The Effects of Walmart on Local Labor Markets." It found that for every retail job created by Walmart, 1.4 jobs were lost as existing businesses downsized or shut down, resulting in a reduction of county-wide retail payrolls by an average of $1.2 million.

Further illustrating these negative outcomes, a 2012 study focusing on Chicago demonstrated that the opening of a Walmart store led to the loss of approximately 300 full-time equivalent jobs in surrounding neighborhoods. A 2008 study on the retailing industry showed that the presence of chain stores like Walmart rendered nearly 50% of small discount stores unprofitable. This expansion of Walmart from the late 1980s to the late 1990s was responsible for 40-50% of the net decrease in the number of small discount stores and 30-40% of the decline among all other discount stores.


Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: Chainification in Retail: Impact on Local Jobs and Shops | Statista

Description

This graphic shows chain retailers' impact on the local economy.

Report

Download Chart
Leading retail chain operators China 2023, based on retail sales
Leading retail chain operators China 2023, based on retail sales
Market share of the leading 100 retail chain operators China 2003-2023
Market share of the leading 100 retail chain operators China 2003-2023
Mexico: economic impact of violence 2023, by indicator
Mexico: economic impact of violence 2023, by indicator
Economic impact of tourism in New York, U.S. 2019-2022
Economic impact of tourism in New York, U.S. 2019-2022
Mexico: economic impact of organized crime in 2015-2023
Mexico: economic impact of organized crime in 2015-2023
Economic impact of the scrap recycling industry in the U.S. 2021, by sector
Economic impact of the scrap recycling industry in the U.S. 2021, by sector

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsoed post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu