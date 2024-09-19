According to the European Commission, 14 industrial ecosystems collectively contribute around 80% of the European business economy's value-added and employment. These ecosystems include aerospace and defense, agri-food, construction, cultural and creative industries, digital, electronics, and energy-intensive industries, among others.
From 2015 to 2018, the tourism, digital, and construction sectors showed some of the highest growth rates in gross value-added, highlighting the increasing importance of the tourism sector in Europe. Retail, construction, and health are the only ecosystems contributing more to value creation in Europe and employing more people.