Tourism is in the Top 5 of EU's 14 Industrial Ecosystems for Both Employment and Value Creation

According to the European Commission, 14 industrial ecosystems collectively contribute around 80% of the European business economy's value-added and employment. These ecosystems include aerospace and defense, agri-food, construction, cultural and creative industries, digital, electronics, and energy-intensive industries, among others.

﻿From 2015 to 2018, the tourism, digital, and construction sectors showed some of the highest growth rates in gross value-added, highlighting the increasing importance of the tourism sector in Europe. Retail, construction, and health are the only ecosystems contributing more to value creation in Europe and employing more people.

This infographic shows the total employment and gross value added of selected industries in the European business economy.

