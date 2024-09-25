Portugal Is the Best Country for Wine Tourism

When it comes to wine tourism, not all destinations are created equal. That is, according to Bounce’s Wine Lover’s Index 2023. Based on five indicators – wine consumption in the country, wine production in the country, vineyard area (as a percent of the country), number of tours and tastings, and average cost of a bottle – the index ranks the best destinations for wine and wine tourism.

As the following chart shows, in 2023, Portugal topped the list as the world’s best location for wine tourism with a score of 8.83/10. In second place is Moldova, and while this may seem surprising, the small Eastern European country has a long history of winemaking. In fact, its total vineyard area represents almost 2 percent of the world’s total. In third and fourth place came Italy and Spain, respectively, followed by Georgia and France. Of the top ten countries, only two are not in Europe, New Zealand (8th) and Chile (10th).

This chart shows the best countries for wine tourism, according to the Wine Lonver's Index 2023.

Menu