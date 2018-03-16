Putin Forever?

Russian Election

The first round of the presidential election in Russia is taking place from Friday to Sunday this weekend. It will be the country's eighth presidential election and more than 112 million voters will be called to the polls. While four candidates are in the running, there is almost no doubt among observers that Vladimir Putin will be re-elected for a fifth term in the first round. The only real unknown is the share of votes he will receive. During the last presidential election in 2018, this number stood at around 77 percent.

In power for around a quarter of a century - spanning four presidential terms and two terms as prime minister between 1999 and 2000 and between 2008 and 2012 - Putin has spent a total of almost 9,000 days at the helm of the country. If he is re-elected this weekend, the ensuing six-year term of approximately 2,190 days will likely make him Russia's longest serving leader since the start of the twentieth century. This record is currently held by Joseph Stalin, who led the country between 1924 and 1953 for a total of 10,636 days. Putin became Russia's second longest-serving leader overtaking Brezhnev in 2017 late into his third term as president.

During Dmitry Medvedev's presidency from 2008 to 2012, Russian law was amended to extend presidential terms from two terms of four years to two terms of six years. This change was also designed to reset terms served and therefore enabled Putin to win another two terms. A decade later, in 2021, Putin signed another law setting the limit at two presidential mandates per person in a lifetime, again paradoxically resetting terms already served and thereby exempting him for a second time.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Putin Forever? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the longest-serving Russian leaders in the 20th century (in days in office).

Report

Download Chart
Vladimir Putin's approval rating in Russia monthly 1999-2024
Vladimir Putin's approval rating in Russia monthly 1999-2024
Opinion on Vladimir Putin's reelection after 2024 in Russia 2012-2023
Opinion on Vladimir Putin's reelection after 2024 in Russia 2012-2023
Level of trust in Vladimir Putin in Russia 2019-2023
Level of trust in Vladimir Putin in Russia 2019-2023
Vladimir Putin's annual income 2012-2021
Vladimir Putin's annual income 2012-2021
Hungarians' opinion on Vladimir Putin 2022
Hungarians' opinion on Vladimir Putin 2022
Italy: confidence in Vladimir Putin regarding world affairs 2001-2022
Italy: confidence in Vladimir Putin regarding world affairs 2001-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

E-commerce

Cyber security

Ukraine

Navalny

Longevity

Munich Security Conference 2024

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu