Half of OECD Countries Earn Less Now Than Pre-Pandemic

Real Wages

According to a recent report, around half of OECD countries are earning less now than they had before the pandemic. Considering hourly real wages—wages adjusted for inflation—people in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and many European countries now have less money at their disposal than roughly four years ago. No data was published for Turkey, Chile and Colombia.

While the pandemic caused issues for some industries, others also started paying workers more as they wound up being in short supply due to the upheavals to employment Covid-19 caused. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in early 2022, most workers around the world took a hit to their real wages as inflation was running hot in many countries, causing price increases to effectively outweigh any potential wage growth.

Finland, Italy, the Czech Republic, Sweden and New Zealand were hardest hit by this phenomenon according to the OECD Employment Outlook 2024, seeing real wages decrease by more than 5%. Sweden saw wages dwindle most, by 7.5%. The country is known for relatively low real wages compared to its pricy standard of living—pay is 11% lower than in neighboring Denmark and 16-20% lower than in Germany, the Netherlands or Norway. Trade unions negotiate a majority contracts in the country that has placed a focus on equality, but like in many European nations, collective bargaining has become more contentious. In this context, observers have even referred to a "lost decade" for Swedish wages.

﻿The United States fared better than others as real wages were just 0.8% lower in Q1 of 2024 than in Q4 of 2019. Neighbor Canada lost 2.4% of hourly real wages in roughly the same time period, while the loss was even more severe in Australia at 4.8%. The University of Sydney comments that a departure from collective bargaining and a decrease in manufacturing have affected the jobs that used to be peak performers for wage growth in the country.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Half of OECD Countries Earn Less Now Than Pre-Pandemic | Statista

Description

This chart shows real wage growth in the OECD between Q1 2024* and Q4 2019 (in percent).

Report

Download Chart
Development of nominal and real wages in the Eurozone 2000-2022
Development of nominal and real wages in the Eurozone 2000-2022
Annual change in real wages Japan 2014-2023
Annual change in real wages Japan 2014-2023
Monthly inflation rate and Federal Reserve interest rate in the U.S. 2018-2024
Monthly inflation rate and Federal Reserve interest rate in the U.S. 2018-2024
U.S. monthly inflation and core inflation rates 2020-2024
U.S. monthly inflation and core inflation rates 2020-2024
Inflation rate and central bank interest rate 2024, by country
Inflation rate and central bank interest rate 2024, by country
Average annual real wages Japan 2001-2023
Average annual real wages Japan 2001-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Issues

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Hajj

Tipping

Tipping

Inflation

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu