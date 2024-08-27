Who Uses Telegram?

Telegram CEO arrest

The CEO of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, was arrested at an airport north of Paris on Saturday. According to prosecutors, the 39-year-old billionaire is being held as part of an ongoing cybercrime investigation over the company’s alleged failure to combat the use of the platform for illicit activities. Telegram has denied wrongdoing.

The arrest has raised debate on several fronts, including criticism from whistleblower Edward Snowden who has called it an “assault on the basic human rights of speech and association.” Although French President Emmanuel Macron has said it was not a “political decision”, experts speculate that Durov’s arrest could have far-reaching consequences, including potential disruptions to Russian military communications.

Telegram is a popular means of communication in many parts of the world. Survey data from Statista’s Consumer Insights shows that 45 percent of online respondents in India said they regularly used it in a poll conducted between July 2023 and June 2024. In Brazil, nearly four in ten online respondents said the same, while around a third of respondents reported using the platform in Mexico, South Africa and Spain. In several northern European countries Telegram was less popular, with France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden and Poland all reporting usage at 10-13 percent. Statista did not poll respondents in Russia, but according to independent Russian pollster the Levada Center, around 51 percent of Russian citizens reported using the platform as of March 2024.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Who Uses Telegram? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who regularly use the Telegram messenger (in %).

Report

Download Chart
Major Telegram channels in Russia 2023, by subscribers
Major Telegram channels in Russia 2023, by subscribers
Most followed political Telegram channels in Russia 2024
Most followed political Telegram channels in Russia 2024
WhatsApp and Telegram DAU in Russia in October 2022
WhatsApp and Telegram DAU in Russia in October 2022
Leading Telegram channels on software and apps in Russia 2023
Leading Telegram channels on software and apps in Russia 2023
Telegram advertising share in Russia 2022, by product category
Telegram advertising share in Russia 2022, by product category
Telegram ad CPM in Russia 2022, by product category
Telegram ad CPM in Russia 2022, by product category

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Ukrainian independence

Dissolution of the USSR

Real Wages

Prisoner Swap

Paris 2024 Olympics

Aviation industry

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu