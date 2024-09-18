Modi's International Visits Reveal Multilateral Allies

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to September 23 to take part in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. According to former U.S. President Donald Trump, there will also be a meeting between him and Modi during the Indian leader's time in the U.S., even though this has not officially been confirmed. Trump recently criticized India harshly for its trade policies, similar to his attacks against China's trade, which became a hallmark of his presidency. Nevertheless, Trump also called Modi "fantastic" and the two men are known to have had a good relationship during Trump's time in office.

Summits are common reasons for world leaders to visit certain countries, as are bilateral visits. Often, the two are also combined. The United States is among the countries most visited by Modi and his upcoming visit will be his ninth since assuming the role of prime minister in 2014. He has visited Japan and the United Emirates seven times each in the same time period as well as visiting Russia and Germany six times each. Modi's most visited countries reveal India's multilateral allies on the world stage. The country has continued to juggle them since international relations became more tense as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China has received five visits from Modi, while another ally from yet another corner of the globe, South Africa, has received three. Modi has counted 138 visits to 68 countries and territories over the years, with destinations as varied as Central Asia, Latin America, Africa, Iran, Afghanistan, Indian Ocean nations and even Pacific islands.

This chart shows the countries and territories visited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (as of September 2024).

