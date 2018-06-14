At Least 196 Environmental Activists Were Murdered in 2023

Environment

At least 196 people were murdered last year for environmental activism, according to a new report by the international non-governmental organization Global Witness. The countries with the highest death counts were Colombia (79), Brazil (25), Honduras (18), Mexico (18) and the Philippines (17). Of those counted last year, 43 percent were Indigenous Peoples and six percent were Afro-descendants. These figures are likely even low estimates due to underreporting, which comes down to an array of reasons whether that’s journalists being targeted or families refraining from seeking justice for fear of retaliation.

Global Witness has been documenting these killings since 2012. Since then, 2,106 people are estimated to have been murdered. Latin America has continued to have the most documented murders of land and environmental defenders, with Colombia the deadliest place of all. In just over a decade, 461 people were killed there, while 401 were killed in Brazil, 298 in the Philippines, 203 in Mexico and 149 in Honduras.

The report highlights how murder continues to be used as a means to silence voices, often in an environment where other tactics of oppression are used such as violence, intimidation, disappearances, smear campaigns and criminalization. In Asia, such non-lethal attacks are increasingly used, with judicial harassment the most recorded violation against human rights defenders in 2021 and 2022, at 1,033 known incidents, according to Forum Asia. In the region, 468 defenders were murdered between 2012 and 2023, with most of these in the Philippines (298), India (86), Indonesia (20) and Thailand (13).

The most dangerous industry last year was that of mining and extractives, where at least 25 people were murdered due to their work. According to the report, it remains difficult to establish a direct link between the murder of a defender and specific corporate interests, which explains why the majority of deaths are not accounted for.

Just some of the measures Global Witness is calling for include for governments to systematically document attacks and reprisals of environmental defenders and their communities, in order to improve existing laws and for businesses to ensure legal compliance and corporate responsibility at all levels.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: At Least 196 Environmental Activists Were Murdered in 2023 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of environmental activists murdered in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
World's most dangerous cities, by murder rate 2024
World's most dangerous cities, by murder rate 2024
Murder victims by weapon used in the U.S 2022
Murder victims by weapon used in the U.S 2022
Murder rate in U.S. metro areas with 250k or more residents in 2022
Murder rate in U.S. metro areas with 250k or more residents in 2022
Murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate in the U.S. 2022, by state
Murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate in the U.S. 2022, by state
Number of murder cases in Germany 2000-2023
Number of murder cases in Germany 2000-2023
U.S.: reported murder and nonnegligent manslaughter cases 1990-2022
U.S.: reported murder and nonnegligent manslaughter cases 1990-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Medical coverage

U.S. prison system

Crime

Violent Crime

LGBTQ+

INTERPOL

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu