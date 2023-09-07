Brazil Again Records Highest Number of Trans Murders

LGBTQ+

A total of 327 trans and gender-diverse people were reported as having been killed between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, according to the latest report by the Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide (TvT) Project. However, this figure is likely actually far higher, since these numbers are just the cases reported in countries with strong networks of trans and LGBTIQ organizations and so many instances likely go unreported.

As the following chart shows, Brazil reported by far the highest number of cases for a single country globally, counting 96 deaths in the one year alone, or nearly a third (29 percent) of the world’s total. Mexico and the United States recorded the next highest numbers, at 56 and 51, respectively.

With a total of 222 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean remained the region with the highest number of reported murders. Meanwhile in Europe, Estonia and Switzerland reported cases for the first time. Both victims, Sabrina Houston from Jamaica and Cristina Blackstar from Brazil, were Black trans women.

According to TvT, 95 percent of those killed worldwide were trans women or trans feminine people and half of the victims were sex workers. In Europe, 36 percent of the trans people reported murdered were migrants.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Brazil Again Records Highest Number of Trans Murders | Statista

Description

This chart shows the countries with the most reported murders of trans and gender-diverse people in Oct. 2021-Sept. 2022.

