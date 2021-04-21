Apple announced the latest version of the iMac on Monday, bringing a fresh coat of paint to its iconic all-in-one desktop computer. The new model comes equipped with Apple’s own M4 chip and is touted to be 1.7 times faster for daily productivity and up to 2.1 times faster for more demanding tasks compared to its predecessor, the 2021 M1 iMac. Once again, the iMac comes in a range of vibrant colors reminiscent of the original iMac that helped turn the company around after its release in 1998.
The latest overhaul demonstrates Apple’s commitment to the product category, which some considered on the verge of obsolescence in the age of smartphones, tablets and notebooks. According to estimates from IDC, desktop PCs will account for roughly for 25 percent of global PC shipments this year, with notebooks dominating the market. With almost 70 million units expected to be shipped worldwide in 2024, there’s still a market for desktop devices though, especially as many people have set up a permanent workspace at home in the wake of the pandemic.
As the following chart shows, Dell and HP are the undisputed leaders in the desktop segment in the United States, with Apple coming third. According to Statista Consumer Insights, 37 percent of U.S. adults still have a desktop PC in their household, which is relatively low compared to 68 percent who own a laptop and 64 percent who have a tablet at home.