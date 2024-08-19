Friday 16 marked the 25th anniversary of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The televised game show was first broadcast in 1988 in the United Kingdom, later becoming a franchise aired in 160 countries around the world, making it one of the best-selling TV formats of all time.
As the following chart shows, the home of the original series has a particularly strong culture of television viewership. According to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, almost a third of UK respondents watch at least 11 hours of television per week. This is slightly higher than other European nations such as France at 27 percent, or Germany at 28 percent. By contrast, China has a far lower share of heavy TV users, at 15 percent.