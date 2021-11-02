The Deadliest Countries for Journalists in 2023

Media industry in Mexico

47 media professionals have been killed in 2024 so far due to their journalistic activities, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) database. By far the deadliest place for journalists last year was in the Palestinian territories, where 14 deaths have already been counted in the first ten months of the year. Following some way behind are Pakistan with six deaths currently reported there, five in Bangladesh, four in Mexico, three in each of Sudan, Myanmar and Iraq, as well as two deaths in Ukraine and Colombia, respectively.

A single journalist was also killed in each of the following countries: Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Honduras, Russia and Turkmenistan. Meanwhile, 111 people are currently listed as “disappeared”, with the highest numbers recorded in Mexico (31), Syria (9), Russia (6), Iran (6) and Kosovo (5).

It is important to note here that media professionals’ deaths are only listed here if confirmed by the RSF as being linked to their journalistic work. This explains why these figures seem low and that they are subject to change as fact-checking is carried out.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Deadliest Countries for Journalists in 2023 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the places worldwide where the most journalists/media workers were killed in 2024.

