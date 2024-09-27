According to the FAO, the world produces enough food to feed everyone. Despite this, an estimated 733 million people faced hunger in 2023. Food loss and waste contribute to this problem by reducing the amount of food readily available and adding to global food insecurity.
Statista asked survey respondents in a selection of countries about whether they have sought out information on the topic in the past 12 months. As the following chart shows, a majority in all countries had not looked up information on food waste, whether through documentaries, internet research or other mediums such as magazine articles. China had the highest share of respondents showing active interest in the issue at 37 percent, while Mexico showed less interest at 24 percent.
Of 11 options given, food waste was the most searched for topic on the environment and sustainability among respondents in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. In Brazil, respondents were slightly more likely to have looked up the topic of deforestation (37 percent). In Mexico, higher ranking options included water scarcity (46 percent), deforestation (35 percent), future energy sources and supply (32 percent) and dealing with waste packaging (31 percent). In China, water scarcity/poor drinking water (37 percent) was tied with food waste as the most commonly searched topic.
Sunday 29 is the United Nation’s fifth International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste and this year the theme is 'Climate Finance for Food Loss and Waste Reduction'.