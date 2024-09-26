The 12 States That Would Shrink Without International Migration

Migration

It is a fairly well-known fact that several U.S. states - among them prominent coastal ones - are losing population. One major factor in this development that started some years ago (even before the pandemic) has been domestic outmigration which is sometimes tied to high cost of living. At the same time, international immigration diversified in the United States location-wise, eventually tipping the scales for these states despite many still registering more births than deaths, including California, New York, Hawaii and Illinois.

Less well known is which states depend on migration - mostly the international type - to continue to grow. These places are a more diverse bunch and include both places that need to compensate for falling birth rates and places that are struggling with people moving to other parts of the country (or both). This is especially interesting among the renewed discussion about U.S. immigration in the election year 2024. While the most contentious debate has been about illegal entrants, third-time candidate Donald Trump has also gone after legal migration during his term in office between 2017 and 2021.

Among the states that would have lost population in 2023 without legal international migration is this year's battleground state Michigan as well as Ohio, which is expected to vote for Trump for a third time despite having picked Democrat Barack Obama for president in 2008 and 2012. Both states have negative net births, meaning more people die each year than are born, and negative or very low domestic net immigration. However, tens of thousands of people move to both states each year from abroad (even after subtracting those who leave for a different country), compensating for the above losses. The situation is similar in Mississippi and New Mexico.

Also shrinking without international immigration would be Alaska, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washinton and New Jersey, among others. In their cases, it is massive domestic outmigration that has to be counterbalanced as net births have stayed positive in all five states. The most drastic example is Massachusetts, which grew by around 7,000 people last year after accounting only for births and deaths, but at the same time lost almost 40,000 people to net domestic outmigration. The arrival of more than 50,000 legal international immigrants made up for it, though.

U.S. states that do not receive a large number of international migrants but depend on domestic immigration for population growth are New Hampshire and Maine, as they are seen as cheaper, more scenic and still close to East Coast population centers. Several more states in the U.S. registered negative net births but were able to grow due to migration in general, with Vermont being the only which could not have done without neither its domestic nor its international arrivals in order to increase population.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The 12 States That Would Shrink Without International Migration | Statista

Description

This chart shows (hypothetical) population decline in U.S. states and impact of migration (2023).

Report

Download Chart
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Perception of the United States worldwide 2024
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Export of goods from the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
Import of goods into the United States 2023
The Brazilian population's opinion towards the United States 2010-2024
The Brazilian population's opinion towards the United States 2010-2024
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Number of executions in the United States 2015-2024
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2023
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Migration

Abortion

Migration

Online habits of adolescents

Foreign land ownership

U.S. Agriculture

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu