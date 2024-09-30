How Popular Are Meat-Free Diets?

Veganism and vegetarianism worldwide

Four in ten people in India follow either a vegetarian or a vegan diet, according to data by a Statista Consumer Insights survey. In all other countries polled, the figure is far lower, ranging between just five percent in Mexico and 11 percent in South Africa. In the United States, six percent of respondents said that they were vegetarian and four percent said that they were vegan. World Vegetarian Day takes place on October 1, raising awareness about the health and environmental benefits of vegetarianism.

Menu