Asian Countries Lead Tourism Boom of the 2010s

Tourism

In 2019, 38 of around 200 countries and regions analyzed by UN Tourism had recorded more than ten million tourist arrivals, showing that only a few places in the world have become popular tourist destinations. Of these 38, nine have exhibited exceptional growth compared to 2010 and at least doubled the amount of tourist arrivals. Asia in particular has become a tourist hotspot in the past decade.

As the Statista chart based on UN Tourism data and Statista calculations shows, seven of the ten areas with the highest percentage growth in arrivals between 2010 and 2019 are situated on the Asian continent. Chief among them are Japan (270 percent increase compared to 2010), Vietnam (261 percent) and India (210 percent). Popular European destinations like Portugal and Greece also made the list, while the only Latin American country showing a significant increase in visitor numbers is Mexico with 93 percent.

Comparing the figures for 2022 with those of 2010 shows that many countries haven't fully bounced back from the covid-induced slump of 2020 and 2021. Taiwan, for example, showed a decrease in visitor numbers by 84 percent when comparing 2022 to 2010. This might also be related to growing tensions between China and the island nation which is seen as a sovereign state by some and a Chinese province by others. South Korea (64 percent) and Japan (56 percent) also saw decreases in tourist arrivals compared to 2010. In absolute terms, Thailand ranked first out of the ten countries visualized in 2019 with 24 million tourist arrivals, followed by Japan with 23 million and Mexico with 22 million.

While tourism can be an important source of income for many countries, with the World Travel & Tourism Council estimating a contribution of nine percent to the total global GDP in 2023, many popular holiday destinations are facing the danger of overtourism. Arrivals of masses of tourists can pressure ecosystems, infrastructure and housing in the regions and cities affected. In Europe, cities like Amsterdam and Venice have recently taken measures to curb the unrestricted flow of tourists like banning cannabis consumption in the former's red light district and requiring fees for day-trippers to the latter. Specific areas in Thailand, for example, the islands of Ko Phi Phi Leh and Ko Tao, as well as Indonesia's Bali have also suffered from an increased influx of foreign tourists, even though tourism's contribution to the GDP of both countries stood at 18 percent and five percent, respectively, in 2019.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Asian Countries Lead Tourism Boom of the 2010s | Statista

Description

This chart shows the countries/regions with biggest changes in tourist arrivals compared to 2010.

Report

Download Chart
Number of international tourist arrivals worldwide 1950-2023
Number of international tourist arrivals worldwide 1950-2023
Number of international tourist arrivals worldwide 2005-2023, by region
Number of international tourist arrivals worldwide 2005-2023, by region
International tourist arrivals in Europe 2006-2023
International tourist arrivals in Europe 2006-2023
Number of tourist arrivals in Venice 2003-2023
Number of tourist arrivals in Venice 2003-2023
Number of international tourist arrivals in Venice 2011-2023
Number of international tourist arrivals in Venice 2011-2023
International tourist arrivals in Italy 2019-2023, by country
International tourist arrivals in Italy 2019-2023, by country

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Tourism & travel

Paris 2024 Olympics

Aviation industry

Travel

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu