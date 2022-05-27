The Leaders and Laggards of Mobile Banking

International Day of Banks

Turkey and Nigeria tied in top place as the countries with the highest share of mobile bankers, with 83 percent of respondents in each country saying it was how they carried out their transactions. This is according to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey, carried out between April 2022 and March 2023 across 56 countries.

In both cases, mobile banking surpassed classic online banking, with only 50 percent of Turkish respondents using a PC or laptop for their banking, versus 31 percent in Nigeria. In Turkey, telephone banking was the second most popular option (56 percent of respondents) while in Nigeria it was going into a branch in person (67 percent). The writers of Statista’s report ‘The rise of ecommerce across Africa’, explain that in the case of Nigeria at least the trend is partly due to the relative affordability of mobile devices versus computers, laptops or tablets in the country.

As this chart shows, several countries in Asia also have a high uptake of mobile banking: Roughly eight in ten respondents in Indonesia, South Korea and Singapore conducted their banking transactions on the move, while in the Philippines a (still high but) slightly lower share of seven in ten respondents picked the same option. In all four countries, mobile banking was the favored mode of banking versus doing it in person, via a browser or over the telephone. 

The United States and Germany saw comparatively lower rates of mobile banking usage, at 63 percent, and 47 percent, respectively. In the U.S., mobile banking was the most commonly cited option, while in Germany respondents were more likely to use a PC or laptop (56 percent).

Anna Fleck

Infographic: The Leaders and Laggards of Mobile Banking | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of mobile bankers, by country.

Report

Download Chart
Number of active mobile banking customers in Turkey 2014-2022
Number of active mobile banking customers in Turkey 2014-2022
Value of mobile banking transactions in Turkey 2016-2021
Value of mobile banking transactions in Turkey 2016-2021
Mobile banking users in the U.S. 2015-2022 with forecast to 2026, by generation
Mobile banking users in the U.S. 2015-2022 with forecast to 2026, by generation
Mobile banking app features in the U.S. 2022, by level of importance
Mobile banking app features in the U.S. 2022, by level of importance
Quarterly value of mobile banking payments in Turkey 2016-2022
Quarterly value of mobile banking payments in Turkey 2016-2022
Quarterly volume of mobile banking payments in Turkey 2016-2022
Quarterly volume of mobile banking payments in Turkey 2016-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Modes Of Transportation

World

Video Games

Video Games

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

The United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu