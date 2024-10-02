6 in 10 Brazilians Think Education Is a Major Issue

State of education

More than fifty percent of respondents to the most recent Statista Consumer Insights survey in Brazil, Mexico and South Africa said that education presents a challenge for their country of residence, with the former ranking first with 62 percent. Although the survey only covered 21 countries, the differences between the top and bottom three are significant, with the average respondent share for all countries at 37 percent.

The survey, which polled between 8,000 and 60,000 residents per country and was weighted according to relevant demographical indicators like regional distribution, age and sex to ensure higher representativeness, shows Switzerland (21 percent), Japan (22 percent) and South Korea (24 percent) as the countries with the lowest participant share worried about education.

Despite the low concern exhibited by respondents in these countries, Japan and South Korea, in particular, are known for putting students under a high amount of stress, especially concerning college entrance exams. This can lead to anxiety, depression, or worse: Deaths by suicide among students stood at 512 in 2022, the highest number of cases per year since 1980, according to Kyodo News Agency. TIME Magazine reports that in South Korea, the country with the highest suicide rate among all OECD countries in 2020, the lack of funding and resources for prevention centers exacerbates the issue of rising suicide rates among younger and elderly citizens.

Looking at other major economies on the list, India, Germany, the United States, China and the United Kingdom had respondents shares of 45, 35, 33, 31 and 30 percent, respectively. So while perceived issues with education might stem from a lack thereof in lesser-developed nations, it is not the only factor contributing to the view that education poses a challenge for a specific country.

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: 6 in 10 Brazilians Think Education Is a Major Issue | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents who see education as a challenge for their country.

Report

Download Chart
Mexico: number of students in higher education 2023-2024, by state & gender
Mexico: number of students in higher education 2023-2024, by state & gender
Federal spending on education, sports, science, and technology in Mexico 2013-2023
Federal spending on education, sports, science, and technology in Mexico 2013-2023
Number of school students in India FY 2022, by education level
Number of school students in India FY 2022, by education level
Government spending on education in the UK 2024, by function
Government spending on education in the UK 2024, by function
Government recurrent expenditure on education Singapore FY 2022, by education level
Government recurrent expenditure on education Singapore FY 2022, by education level
Brazil: WhatsApp users 2024, by education level
Brazil: WhatsApp users 2024, by education level

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Immigration

Online habits of adolescents

Population change

Emigration

Demographics

Bangladesh

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu