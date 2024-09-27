NYC Mayor Adams' Approval Hit Bottom Even Before Scandal

Eric Adams Scandal

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged Thursday with accepting illegal campaign contributions. Prosecutors allege that Adams accepted money and favors from Turkish nationals in a scheme that had been running since 2014, In return, the mayor is accused of having pressured city officials to disregard safety concerns around a newly built consulate opened by the country in New York in 2021.

Even before the scandal, Adams' approval among New York voters had hit rock bottom. In December 2023, it stood at just 28 percent approval and 58 percent disapproval. This was the lowest rating since records began 1996, according to Quinnipiac. Adams was already investigated for campaign irregularities then and dealt with sexual assault allegations while handling migrant busing. Additionally, citywide budget cuts his office announced in November were also hurting his approval. They have since been at least partially reversed.

Just 22 percent approved of Adam's handling of the city budget since this latest available survey - the rate as for the issue of homelessness. Just under a third said he handled crime and public schools well. 32 percent said Adams was trustworthy while 54 percent said he was not. 85 percent said they were very or somewhat concerned about more migrants arriving in New York City, including those bussed in from states close to the border. 65 percent said they still supported the city's mandate to house anyone in need of shelter. At this point in time 52 percent of New Yorkers believed Adams had done something illegal and/or unethical in regards to his 2021 campaign finance.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Description

This chart shows approval and disapproval ratings of New York City mayor Eric Adams since taking office in Jan. 2022.

