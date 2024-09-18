When going on vacation, U.S. adults are most likely to opt for a hotel, as far as different accommodation types are concerned. According to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, 52 percent of vacationers who had traveled for private reasons in the past year stayed in a hotel. Meanwhile, just over one in five people stayed in a vacation apartment or house through platforms like Airbnb. Campervan rentals were less popular, booked by just seven percent of respondents.
In an international comparison, hotels tended to be the most popular pick of the offered options. In the United Kingdom, hotels were booked by 55 percent of private travelers, with package vacations and apartments or vacation houses the next most popular choices, at 27 percent and 26 percent, respectively. In Germany too, 50 percent of respondents said they had booked a hotel for travel in the past 12 months. There, vacation apartments or houses were slightly more popular, rented by 36 percent of respondents.
Statista also asked respondents which types of trips they have taken in the past 12 months. Americans were most likely to say family and friends visits (38 percent), followed by city trips (21 percent), beach vacations (21 percent) and nature or outdoors vacations (16 percent.)