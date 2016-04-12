Even though the rise of smartphones and streaming services has changed the way people listen to music radically, there is still one place where radio still reigns supreme: the automobile. According to Edison Research, 70 percent of American drivers listen to the radio while in the car, making it the number 1 audio source on U.S. highways.
With in-car entertainment systems that connect to smartphones via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto more and more common in modern cars, digital music consumption has been catching up in recent years, but for now the good old radio remains America's most popular roadside companion.