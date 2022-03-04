Four of the top five hospitals in the world are based in the United States, according to a ranking by Statista and Newsweek. Coming in at number one, two, three, four and five, respectively, are Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Toronto General in Toronto, John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland and the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The Toronto General moved up two ranks this year.
Several European hospitals also made it onto the list, including the Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, the Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset in Sweden, and the Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière in Paris. Rounding off the top 10 are the Sheba Medical Center in Israel and the Universitätsspital Zürich in Switzerland.
To identify the world's best hospitals, Statista invited over 85,000 medical professionals across 30 countries to a survey. Additional research on patient surveys and hospital performance data was supplied in a joint effort by Newsweek and Statista.