Winter sports are a popular pastime in Europe’s Alpine region. According to the annual report by the consulting group Laurent Vanat, 35 percent of Swiss nationals and 34 percent of Austrians are skiers. The participation rate is even higher among Liechtenstein residents, but due to the country's comparatively small population size, the country is not included on this chart. Scandinavians are also keen skiers, with an estimated 23 percent of Finns and 22 percent of Norwegians enjoying the sport.
These figures could well start to fall in the coming years as global warming leads to a decline in snow cover on lower-elevation slopes. While snow cannons provide a temporary fix, they are ultimately an unsustainable solution, being both water and energy intensive.
Translated by: Anna Fleck