The Alps Embrace Winter Sports

Winter sports

Winter sports are a popular pastime in Europe’s Alpine region. According to the annual report by the consulting group Laurent Vanat, 35 percent of Swiss nationals and 34 percent of Austrians are skiers. The participation rate is even higher among Liechtenstein residents, but due to the country's comparatively small population size, the country is not included on this chart. Scandinavians are also keen skiers, with an estimated 23 percent of Finns and 22 percent of Norwegians enjoying the sport.

These figures could well start to fall in the coming years as global warming leads to a decline in snow cover on lower-elevation slopes. While snow cannons provide a temporary fix, they are ultimately an unsustainable solution, being both water and energy intensive.

Written by: René Bocksch

Translated by: Anna Fleck

Anna Fleck

Infographic: The Alps Embrace Winter Sports | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of skiers in the total population of selected countries (in %).

Menu