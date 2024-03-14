More Americans Turn to TikTok for News

TikTok

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that could lead to a nationwide ban of the social media platform TikTok in the United States, unless its Chinese owner Byte Dance sells its stake in the company within 165 days.

U.S. lawmakers had raised concerns over the question of data and national security risks of the app, fearing potential links to China’s government. TikTok, which is headquartered outside of China, says it has never been asked by the Chinese government to provide them with U.S. data and has been actively trying to distance itself from Beijing.

The short form video app is particularly beloved by teenagers and young people around the world. Now, nearly one in three (32 percent) young adults aged 18-29 even say that they turn to TikTok regularly for news. This is up from just nine percent who said the same in 2020.

While still low, the overall share of adults in the United States who say they regularly get news on TikTok has more than quadrupled between 2020 and 2024. According to a survey by Pew Research Center of over 8,800 adults, where only 3 percent said they regularly get their news from the social media platform four years ago, this had climbed to 14 percent between September 25 and October 1, 2023, when the survey was last fielded.

In order for the bill to come into action, it first needs to see through the legislative process and would then need to pass the Senate.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: More Americans Turn to TikTok for News | Statista

This chart shows the share of U.S. adults who regularly get news from TikTok, by age group.

Menu