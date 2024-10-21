U.S Hate Crimes Overwhelmingly Over Race in 2023

The highest share of hate crimes reported by the FBI in the United States in 2023 were over Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry. A total of 5,900 incidents were reported out of the 11,862 total. As in past years, anti-Black or African American attacks accounted for the highest number of single-bias hate crimes, at 3,027 cases.

The following chart is based on FBI data as published by the Arab American Institute. AAI analysts highlight how anti-Arab and anti-Latino hate crimes were the only race, ethnicity, or ancestry categories to increase from 2022 to 2023. Anti-Asian incidents have dipped from a peak during the pandemic in 2021, but are still the third highest year on record.

Religion accounted for the second highest number of hate crimes of the subcategories. Under this group, the highest number of single-bias incidents were anti-Jewish (1,832), anti-Muslim (236), and anti-Sikh (156). 2023 has been the worst year since records began in 1991 for anti-Jewish incidents, while anti-Muslim single-bias incidents were the fifth highest year on record. In terms of hate crimes based on sexual orientation, the figure of 2,077 incidents is up seven percent from 2022.

The Arab American Institute highlights how, while useful for highlighting patterns, the FBI data still underreports hate crime in the United States, partly due to a change in the reporting system and gaps in data due to some agencies not being enrolled in the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

