The Global Clout of the New BRICS

BRICS Plus

Leaders of China, Russia, India and other BRICS nations are gathering in Kazan, Russia on Tuesday for the bloc’s first annual summit since its major expansion last year. In August 2023, the group decided to invite six nations to join. Four of these nations – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates – formally joined the bloc on January 1, 2024. Argentina rejected the offer and Saudi Arabia is still considering it.

The expansion of BRICS beyond founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China as well as South Africa, which joined in 2010, aims to strengthen its influence as a global economic and political force, providing a counterweight to the G7 and other Western-led institutions. The group seeks to promote a more multipolar world, reducing the dominance of the United States and its allies.

Speaking on the expansion of the BRICS, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said at a press briefing last year: “We shared our vision of BRICS as a champion of the needs and concerns of the peoples of the Global South. These include the need for beneficial economic growth, sustainable development and reform of multilateral systems.”

As our chart shows, the new, expanded BRICS represent roughly 45 percent of the world’s population and 35 percent of global GDP when measured at purchasing power parity. With the addition of Iran and the United Arab Emirates, the bloc has grown its combined oil production by nearly 50 percent and now accounts for almost 30 percent of global oil output, according to the Energy Institute. In terms of exports, the group’s footprint is relatively small. Last year, its nine members accounted for just 22 percent of global merchandise exports, with China alone accounting for nearly two thirds of the bloc’s exports.

Speaking of China: despite all claims of BRICS being “an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but have a shared vision for a better world,” as South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa put it last year, it’s hard to ignore China’s outsized role within the group, both in terms of economic and political power. Measured at purchasing power parity, China’s GDP is larger than the combined GDP of the remaining eight BRICS members, making it hard to imagine the country not wielding that power in negotiations within the bloc.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: The Global Clout of the New BRICS | Statista

Description

Report

Download Chart
BRICS and G7 countries' share of the world's GDP in PPP 2000-2024
BRICS and G7 countries' share of the world's GDP in PPP 2000-2024
GDP in PPP of BRICS and G7 countries 2000-2024
GDP in PPP of BRICS and G7 countries 2000-2024
Gross trade flows within BRICS countries and other selected countries 2022
Gross trade flows within BRICS countries and other selected countries 2022
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the BRICS countries 2000-2029
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the BRICS countries 2000-2029
Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the BRICS countries 2000-2029
Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the BRICS countries 2000-2029
Inflation rate in the BRICS countries 2000-2029
Inflation rate in the BRICS countries 2000-2029

Related Infographics

Regional & international organizations

Energy

Global Currencies

G20

BRICS

BRICS

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information