Streaming Rapid Rise to Mass Adoption

Music Streaming

Thanks to continuing growth in streaming subscriptions, global music industry revenues grew by 10 percent in 2023. According to the IFPI’s latest Global Music Report, 2023 marked the ninth consecutive year of growth for the music industry that had previously struggled with declining revenues for 15 years.

Streaming accounted for 67 percent of global recorded music revenues last year, as the number of users of paid streaming subscriptions offered by Spotify and other platforms continued to soar, although growth rates weren't as high as in the previous years. In 2023, paid streaming services added 78 million new users, bringing the total number of users to 667 million 15 years after the European launch of Spotify rang in the the streaming era.

As the following chart shows, streaming subscriptions have grown relentlessly over the past decade. Starting out at 8 million in 2010, the number of users of paid music subscriptions passed 100 million in 2016, 250 million in 2018 and 500 million in 2021. At the current growth rate, it will take a couple of years before music streaming services reach one billion user, but the fact that that milestone seems reachable speaks for itself.

All statements in this article attributable to IFPI represent Statista’s interpretation of data, research opinion or viewpoints published as part of the IFPI Global Music Report in March 2024, and have not been reviewed by IFPI. Each IFPI publication speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this article’s publication).

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Streaming Rapid Rise to Mass Adoption | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of users of paid music streaming subscriptions worldwide.

Report

Download Chart
Music streaming subscriptions: income from sales in the United Kingdom (UK) 2008-2022
Music streaming subscriptions: income from sales in the United Kingdom (UK) 2008-2022
Market share of top music streaming platforms in Mexico 2021-2022
Market share of top music streaming platforms in Mexico 2021-2022
Revenue from music streaming subscriptions in Finland 2012-2022
Revenue from music streaming subscriptions in Finland 2012-2022
Music streaming revenue in Hungary 2016-2022
Music streaming revenue in Hungary 2016-2022
Subscription-based music streaming sales in Japan 2017-2023
Subscription-based music streaming sales in Japan 2017-2023
Sales revenue from music streaming in Sweden 2009-2022
Sales revenue from music streaming in Sweden 2009-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Music Streaming

Spotify

Music

Billboard Latin Music Week

Video Game Subscriptions

BEYONCÉ RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu