Where Obesity Is Most Prevalent in the U.S.

Obesity

Obesity is a major public health issue in the United States, affecting millions of Americans and placing a significant strain on the healthcare system. Nationally, the U.S. has one of the highest obesity rates in the world, with over 40 percent of adults classified as obese. This far exceeds the global average, making the U.S. a leader in obesity prevalence among developed nations. Obesity is linked to numerous health complications, including heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers, leading to higher mortality rates and increased healthcare costs.

However, obesity rates within the U.S. vary considerably between states. According to CDC data, southern and midwestern states, such as Mississippi, West Virginia and Alabama, consistently rank among the highest in obesity prevalence, often exceeding 40 percent. In contrast, states like Colorado and Hawaii have significantly lower obesity rates, with Colorado and DC the only states/districts with obesity rates below 25 percent. These disparities may be influenced by factors such as income, education, access to healthcare, cultural attitudes toward diet and exercise and even geographical factors that affect lifestyle habits.

Economic inequality plays a major role, as people in lower-income areas often have limited access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity. Additionally, educational disparities can affect awareness of healthy lifestyles, with lower obesity rates typically seen in states with higher levels of educational attainment. Climate and geography also contribute, with states that offer more opportunities for outdoor recreation, such as Colorado, generally reporting lower obesity rates than regions with harsher climates or fewer recreational options.

This chart shows the prevalence of obesity among U.S. adults in 2023, by state/territory.

