Milton Among Strongest Hurricanes Recorded

Hurricane Season

Hurricane Milton's expected arrival later tonight on Florida's Central Coast has triggered widespread evacuation orders and even caused President Joe Biden to postpone a long-anticipated trip to Europe. The hurricane is projected to hit a populated area around Tampa, but it is also the storm's record-breaking speed and pressure that have alarmed scientists.

Milton has tied in third place for the fastest sustained wind speeds measured in a hurricane since records began. At 180 mph top speeds, the storm shares rank 3 with three other hurricanes, while only five hurricanes were ever measured at higher speeds. Milton also had the fifth lowest pressure ever measured in a hurricane, which while correlated with higher wind speed is a better indicator for a hurricane's destructiveness.

But its not only Milton's record speed and low pressure that have observers worried about the hurricane. It is also how early and quickly it intensified. In just 49 hours, Milton's wind speeds increased from those of a tropical depression (35 mph) to that of a category 5 hurricane (160 mph), making it the fastest such recorded increase. Also, this intensification came quite early after the cyclone hit 50 mph, The New York Times notes. Milton also increased its speed by more than 58 mph in 24 hours, classifying the storm's development as extreme rapid intensification - a phenomenon that is becoming more widespread and is making it harder to predict storms effectively as they can hit faster than expected. Destructive hurricane landfalls with rapid intensification (increase of 35 mph in 24 hours) occurring include Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Ida in 2021. As ocean waters warm as a part of climate change, stronger hurricanes and their rapid intensification become more likely.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Milton Among Strongest Hurricanes Recorded | Statista

Description

This chart shows the Atlantic hurricanes with the fastest sustained wind speeds and lowest pressure recorded since 1851.

Report

Download Chart
Most extreme hurricane seasons in the Atlantic 1966-2022, by ACE
Most extreme hurricane seasons in the Atlantic 1966-2022, by ACE
Number of hurricane direct hits in the U.S. 1851-2022, by category
Number of hurricane direct hits in the U.S. 1851-2022, by category
Number of hurricane direct hits in the U.S. 1851-2022, by state
Number of hurricane direct hits in the U.S. 1851-2022, by state
Major hurricane direct hits in the U.S. 1900-2022, by central pressure
Major hurricane direct hits in the U.S. 1900-2022, by central pressure
Insurance claims filed after Hurricane Irma in Florida as of September 2017, by line
Insurance claims filed after Hurricane Irma in Florida as of September 2017, by line
Residential property claims filed after Hurricane Irma Florida September 2017 by type
Residential property claims filed after Hurricane Irma Florida September 2017 by type

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Hurricane Season

El Niño and La Niña

Hurricane Beryl

Live Music

Atmospheric River

Pacific Cyclones

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information