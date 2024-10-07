Housing: A Global Problem

Housing

by 
,
 
Housing shortages and skyrocketing rental prices have become a major source of tension in many countries around the world. According to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey, the topic of housing is considered the most pressing issue right now in the Netherlands by Dutch respondents. It is the second most pressing issue after the cost of living in Canada and Australia. As the following chart shows, in the United States too it is considered a pressing concern for around four in ten people. Issues that ranked higher in the U.S. were inflation, crime, the economic situation and health and social security. Respondents were asked to select which issues they thought were most dire in their country right now, with 18 options in total.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Description

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected countries who think housing is one of the biggest issues.

