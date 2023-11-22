99% of Indians' Trips Are Domestic

Travel Sector in India

by 
,
 
Travel and tourism industry in India

With a fast growing middle class, India is predicted to become the world’s fourth biggest travel spending nation by 2030, according to the 2023 report 'How India Travels' by Booking.com and McKinsey.

Out of the 1.7 billion trips taken by Indian travelers in 2022, 99 percent were domestic while only 1 percent of those were international. This ratio of inbound to outbound travel is expected to remain the same until at least 2030. But as the following chart shows, the sector can expect to see rapid growth, with an anticipated 5 billion leisure trips estimated for that year.

The top five cities by domestic bookings in the first half of 2023 were in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. For bookings to international cities, the top roundup included Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, London and Paris.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: 99% of Indians' Trips Are Domestic | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of domestic and international trips taken by Indian travelers.

Report

Download Chart
Quarterly travel app downloads India 2019-2022, by subgenre
Quarterly travel app downloads India 2019-2022, by subgenre
Online travel agency usage India 2023, by age group
Online travel agency usage India 2023, by age group
Reason for not using online travel agency India 2023, by gender
Reason for not using online travel agency India 2023, by gender
Purpose of online travel agency usage India 2023, by gender
Purpose of online travel agency usage India 2023, by gender
Purpose of online travel agency usage India 2023, by age group
Purpose of online travel agency usage India 2023, by age group
Reason for not using online travel agency India 2023, by age group
Reason for not using online travel agency India 2023, by age group

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Travel Sector in India

Holidays

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Volcanoes

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Cycling

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu