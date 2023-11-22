With a fast growing middle class, India is predicted to become the world’s fourth biggest travel spending nation by 2030, according to the 2023 report 'How India Travels' by Booking.com and McKinsey.
Out of the 1.7 billion trips taken by Indian travelers in 2022, 99 percent were domestic while only 1 percent of those were international. This ratio of inbound to outbound travel is expected to remain the same until at least 2030. But as the following chart shows, the sector can expect to see rapid growth, with an anticipated 5 billion leisure trips estimated for that year.
The top five cities by domestic bookings in the first half of 2023 were in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. For bookings to international cities, the top roundup included Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, London and Paris.