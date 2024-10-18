Living alone is far more likely in some countries than others. Data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey shows that in Finland, roughly one in three respondents aged 18-64 years old said that they were living on their own when the poll was taken between June 2023 and July 2024. As this chart shows, it was also fairly common in countries such as Germany (25 percent of respondents selected the answer), Japan (24 percent) and the United States (22 percent).
In China, where just eight percent of respondents said they lived alone, the most common answer was to live in a household of three, selected by 50 percent of respondents. In India, it is more common to live with bigger groups in a household, with the most popular answers being four people (36 percent) or five people and upwards (also 36 percent). 52 percent of Indian respondents lived with their parents (52 percent), 50 percent lived with a partner and 45 percent lived with their children. Only four percent of respondents in India said they lived alone. This was the lowest figure of the 21 countries surveyed.
By contrast, in the U.S., only 15 percent of respondents lived with their parents, while 40 percent lived with their partner and 33 percent lived with their children.