According to a survey commissioned by Booking.com and conducted by Statista, 82% of EU accommodation respondents agreed that online travel platforms help increase the occupancy rate at their accommodation. This and other findings can be found in the issue brief The State of European Hotel Distribution, click here to download.
Online Travel Platforms Boost Occupancy for Hotels in the EU
Sponsored Post by Booking.com
Description
This graphic shows that online travel platforms boost occupancy for EU hotels.