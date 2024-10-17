Booking.com's Trending Destinations for 2025

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Booking.com has named its top trending destinations for 2025 based on the year-on-year growth rate of some of the most booked locations on the platform. Vacation hotspots that make their way onto the top list include Brazil's João Pessoa, known as the "Sun Gate". Admired as one of the greenest locations in the world, travelers can marvel at the city’s natural beauty by visiting Jardim Botânico and Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara, while those looking for a more cultural day out can visit the historic Centro Historico De Joao Pessoa and the city’s many beautiful churches.

Several destinations in Europe, including Italy's Trieste and Norway's Tromsø, have also seen increasing interest from visitors all over the world.



Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: Booking.com's Trending Destinations for 2025 | Statista

This graphic shows the trending destinations for 2025 according to Booking.com

Related Infographics

