India's Marginalized Saw Worst Life Expectancy Drop in Covid

Covid-19 pandemic

by 
,
 
Poverty and inequality in India

New data has shed light on just how unequal the effects of the Covid pandemic have been on different communities in India. Where average life expectancy at birth is thought to have dropped by 2.6 years between 2019 and 2020, this is estimated to have been even more extreme among marginalized social groups, further exacerbating pre-existing inequalities. This is according to a study of 765,180 people, representative of one quarter of India’s population, published in Science Advances.

As the following chart shows, Muslim Indians are estimated to have seen their life expectancy at birth drop by 5.4 years between 2019 and 2020, by far the greatest amount of the studied groups. Where the average life expectancy was 68.8 in 2019, it fell to 63.4 in 2020. By contrast, high-caste Hindu Indians saw the smallest decline at -1.3 years, changing from 71 years of life expectancy to 69.7 years.

For those identifying in the Scheduled Tribes group and Scheduled Castes group, declines in life expectancy were also greater than for more privileged social groups, at a loss of 4.1 years and 2.7 years, respectively. According to the report: “These declines among marginalized groups are similar or greater in absolute magnitude than declines experienced by Blacks, Hispanics, and Native Americans in the United States during the pandemic.”

Gender too had an impact. Unlike wider global trends, women in India experienced greater declines in life expectancy than men, with a drop one year greater compared to their male counterparts. According to the report, this may reflect gender inequality in India, with reference to how Indian households spend less on health care for females relative to males, adding that this is “a pattern which likely worsened during the pandemic”.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: India's Marginalized Saw Worst Life Expectancy Drop in Covid | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated decline in life expectancy between 2019 and 2020 in India, by social group and sex.

Report

Download Chart
Share of U.S. children and adolescents who had/have Long COVID 2022, by age
Share of U.S. children and adolescents who had/have Long COVID 2022, by age
Share of U.S. children and adolescents who had/have Long COVID 2022, by race
Share of U.S. children and adolescents who had/have Long COVID 2022, by race
Share of U.S. children and adolescents who had/have Long COVID 2022, by gender
Share of U.S. children and adolescents who had/have Long COVID 2022, by gender
Unemployment rate in India 2023
Unemployment rate in India 2023
COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India 2020-2023
COVID-19 confirmed, recovered and deceased cumulative cases in India 2020-2023
COVID-19 cases in India as of October 2023, by type
COVID-19 cases in India as of October 2023, by type

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Mining

Tourism & travel

Indian Budget

India

Cloud computing

International Politics

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu