Cars Increasingly Ready for Autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

The share of newly registered passenger cars worldwide produced without provisions for assisted driving systems has become smaller and smaller in recent years. According to the Statista Mobility Market Insights, “regular” cars made up a minority of only 7 percent of newly registered cars around the globe in 2023. The transition to autonomous-ready cars has been a quick one: In 2014, cars without assistance systems were still in the majority at 55 percent of all newly registered ones and that number stood at around a quarter in 2018.

There are six different automation levels for passenger cars in the classification SAE J3016 by standards developer SAE International, four of which are included in the chart. Autonomous driving ability is displayed as levels 0 to 5. In levels 1 and 2, the autonomous driving functions assist the drivers (so-called assisted mode). Automated driving provisions of of level 3 are now entering regular production, while level 4 is expected by 2025.

Level 3 is the lowest level of this automated mode. Vehicles whose systems meet level 3 requirements can drive independently to some degree, with the driver taking over the wheel again upon request and with advance notice. From level 4, vehicles can drive independently without the driver having to take over. In levels 1 and 2, the driver can be assisted by the autonomous driving systems, yet he or she can not turn attention away from the road. In level 1, either braking or steering can be assisted. In level 2, a combination of both is possible, equipping the car lane centering and adaptive cruise control capabilities.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Cars Increasingly Ready for Autonomous Driving | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated share of newly registered cars worldwide by autonomous driving level.

Report

Download Chart
Number of passenger cars in use in Japan 2015-2024
Number of passenger cars in use in Japan 2015-2024
Used passenger cars imported to Finland 2023, by leading brand
Used passenger cars imported to Finland 2023, by leading brand
Number of registered passenger cars in Turkey 2023, by region
Number of registered passenger cars in Turkey 2023, by region
Market share of imported passenger cars in Turkey 2010-2023
Market share of imported passenger cars in Turkey 2010-2023
Number of battery-electric passenger cars in traffic in Finland 2023, by brand
Number of battery-electric passenger cars in traffic in Finland 2023, by brand
Average fuel efficiency of new passenger cars in Japan FY 2012-2021
Average fuel efficiency of new passenger cars in Japan FY 2012-2021

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Emissions

E-mobility

Automotive industry

Electric Mobility

EV Charging

E-Mobility

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu