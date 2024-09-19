Owning a Car Is Less Important To Younger Generations

Passenger cars in the U.S.

by 
,
 
Automotive industry in the United States

54 percent of Gen Z participants polled Statista's Consumer Insights survey between July 2023 and June 2024 claim that owning a car is important to them, compared to 69 percent of baby boomers. This suggests that the perceived necessity of car ownership is not only influenced by the availability and quality of public transit but also by generation.

The survey also shows that the importance of having a car decreased from generation to generation. Two thirds of all respondents in the Gen X bracket, categorized as individuals born between 1965 and 1979, said it was important for them to own a car, while the share for the same group stood at 62 percent for millennials. Overall, 62 percent of the more than 10,000 surveyed U.S. residents thought car ownership was important to them.

One way to decrease reliance on individual car ownership is improving long-distance and regional transit networks, an area in which the federal government has increasingly invested in over the past years. A variety of planned railway expansion initiatives have at least in part been funded with federal money, with some of the upcoming projects detailed by Newsweek in June 2024. These include the Brightline West High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail System, a joint project by private railway company Brightline and the Nevada Department of Transportation connecting Greater Los Angeles with Las Vegas, and the Hudson Tunnel Project, which aims to improve connectivity between New Jersey and New York.

Following through on larger-scale public transport projects can be difficult in a country focused on motorized personal transportation, even in states with metro areas afflicted by daily traffic jams like Los Angeles. A mega project connecting all major cities in California which, according to media reports, will cost upwards of $150 billion has been in the planning stages since 2008 but has been mired by a variety of problems and delays.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Owning a Car Is Less Important To Younger Generations | Statista

Description

This chart shows the importance of owning a car for U.S. residents by generation.

Report

Download Chart
Car ownership rate in South Korea 2003-2023
Car ownership rate in South Korea 2003-2023
U.S. consumers: current and future car ownership preferences by ownership type 2023
U.S. consumers: current and future car ownership preferences by ownership type 2023
Germany: tax burden of car ownership for individuals, by selected car and cost types
Germany: tax burden of car ownership for individuals, by selected car and cost types
Transfer of car ownership Singapore 2014-2023
Transfer of car ownership Singapore 2014-2023
Germany: cost of car ownership for companies, by selected car and cost types
Germany: cost of car ownership for companies, by selected car and cost types
Sweden: tax burden of car ownership for individuals, by selected car and cost types
Sweden: tax burden of car ownership for individuals, by selected car and cost types

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Road transportation

Housing situation in India

Mpox

Smartphones

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu