The World's Biggest Gaming Nations

Video Game Adoption

Taking place from August 23 to August 27, this year's Gamescom is bound to again become the biggest video game trade fair in the world with upwards of 300,000 visitors and 1,200 exhibitors. As our chart shows, while Germany is a crucial video gaming market, generating roughly ten billion euros with the sales of games, hardware and online services in 2022, the top 5 in terms of the highest user penetration in the gaming sector is populated by other countries. Three out of these five come as no surprise, tough.

According to estimates from our Statista Digital Market Outlook, Japan has consistently placed first or second in terms of the percentage of the population being considered gamers. A penetration rate of 53 percent in 2017 and 58 percent in 2022 earned Japan the top spot in both years. South Korea, home to many elite e-sports players and organizations, also snags a top 5 spot and even comes in third in 2022.

In the future, the United Kingdom will most likely overtake Japan in terms of user penetration. By 2027, 70 percent of UK residents are expected to qualify as gamers, reflecting the importance of the market. In a Newzoo ranking, the country places sixth with estimated revenue of $5.7 billion in 2022.

Overall, video games have become the most lucrative media segment concerning revenue over the last few years. Still, 2022 saw the market contract to around $182 billion, according to Newzoo estimates, with $92 billion generated with mobile gaming alone. In comparison, revenues from the music and film industries reached $25.9 billion and $21.3 billion in 2021, while video streaming providers like Netflix and Disney+ generated an estimated $62 billion in 2020.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: The World's Biggest Gaming Nations | Statista

Description

This chart shows the countries with the highest estimated user penetration in the video game segment.

Report

Download Chart
Meistgeschaute Video Games auf Twitch im Juli 2023
Meistgeschaute Video Games auf Twitch im Juli 2023
Bekannteste Video-Gaming-Abo-Dienste in Deutschland 2022
Bekannteste Video-Gaming-Abo-Dienste in Deutschland 2022
Zuschauerstunden von Fortnite auf Twitch bis Juli 2023
Zuschauerstunden von Fortnite auf Twitch bis Juli 2023
Umsatz mit Videospielen in der Schweiz bis 2026
Umsatz mit Videospielen in der Schweiz bis 2026
Umfrage unter Schweizer Jugendlichen zu Nutzungsformen von Videospielen 2022
Umfrage unter Schweizer Jugendlichen zu Nutzungsformen von Videospielen 2022
Zuschauerstunden von CS:GO auf Twitch bis Juli 2023
Zuschauerstunden von CS:GO auf Twitch bis Juli 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sony

Video Games

Video Games

Call of Duty players

Handheld Gaming

Gaming

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu