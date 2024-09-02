Germany Resumes Deportations to Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Germany deported 28 Afghan nationals charged with criminal acts to Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday morning, marking the first time it has happened since the Taliban came into power in 2021. According to the news magazine Der Spiegel, negotiations for the deportation had been underway for the past two months, with Qatar acting as a mediator. Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned the deportation, stating that “nobody is safe in Afghanistan”, where extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and torture are known to take place.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Germany Resumes Deportations to Afghanistan | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of people deported from Germany to Afghanistan per year.

Report

Download Chart
Age structure in Afghanistan 2022
Age structure in Afghanistan 2022
Main import partners of Afghanistan 2022
Main import partners of Afghanistan 2022
Inflation rate in Afghanistan 2022
Inflation rate in Afghanistan 2022
Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in Afghanistan 2022
Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in Afghanistan 2022
Total population of Afghanistan from 2010 to 2022
Total population of Afghanistan from 2010 to 2022
Main export partners of Afghanistan 2022
Main export partners of Afghanistan 2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Demographics

Mining & minerals

Drug manufacturing

Rwanda Deportation Plan

Terror

Terror

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu