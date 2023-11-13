More than half of surveyed Indian hoteliers reported good or very good business development in the past 6 months, according to the inaugural Indian Accommodation Barometer. Only 13% of respondents reported negative business development. Close to half of hoteliers also reported positive sentiments towards their current economic situation and future development.
The Indian Accommodation Barometer 2023 is the first study of Indian hoteliers conducted by Statista in collaboration with Booking.com, surveying accommodation executives and managers. Click here to download a copy of your own.