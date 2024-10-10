EU Hoteliers Care About Customer Reviews

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

by 
,
 
Digitalization of the hospitality industry worldwide

Publicly-accessible, online customer reviews have emerged as a powerful equalizer in the hospitality industry. Independent hotels, which once struggled to compete with the brand recognition and marketing power of larger chains, now have access to a powerful tool: authentic, real-time feedback from guests.

This democratization of information allows potential customers to assess the quality of an independent hotel based on recent experiences shared by other travelers, bridging the gap between smaller establishments and their larger, more resource-rich counterparts.

For small and independent hotels, positive online reviews can directly correlate with increased revenue, as these properties rely heavily on word-of-mouth and online recommendations to attract new guests. In contrast, chain hotels, with their established reputations and broad marketing strategies, see a less pronounced impact.

The decline in the value of chain affiliation is most notable among budget, limited-service properties and those in less populated markets. Independent hotels with strong service standards can now compete more effectively with chains, using positive reviews to attract guests who might have previously chosen the perceived safety of a well-known brand

This trust-building and quality-signaling mechanism is a core value proposition of digital travel platforms and this research shows clear synergy across the ecosystem. The higher quality of information paired with greater transparency and accessibility creates a triple win for travelers, accommodations, and platforms that are better able to match supply with demand.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: EU Hoteliers Care About Customer Reviews | Statista

Description

This graphic shows that EU hoteliers care about customer reviews.

Report

Download Chart
Breakdown of travel and tourism energy consumption MENA 2021, by sector
Breakdown of travel and tourism energy consumption MENA 2021, by sector
Breakdown of travel and tourism emissions MENA 2021, by sector
Breakdown of travel and tourism emissions MENA 2021, by sector
Germany: influence of customer reviews on used car purchases 2023
Germany: influence of customer reviews on used car purchases 2023
Number of tourist arrivals in Lahaul and Spiti in India 2013-2022
Number of tourist arrivals in Lahaul and Spiti in India 2013-2022
Average length of bookings during the holiday season in Poland 2019-2023
Average length of bookings during the holiday season in Poland 2019-2023
Average price per night for two people in Poland 2019-2023
Average price per night for two people in Poland 2019-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information