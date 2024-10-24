According to a survey commissioned by Booking.com and conducted by Statista, 71% of EU accommodation respondents agreed that online travel platforms provide valuable services for them. This and other findings can be found in the issue brief The State of European Hotel Distribution, click here to download.
Digital Platforms Provide Valuable Services for European Hotels
Sponsored Post by Booking.com
Description
This chart shows that most European hoteliers find the services provided by online travel platforms valuable.