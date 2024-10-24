Digital Platforms Provide Valuable Services for European Hotels

According to a survey commissioned by Booking.com and conducted by Statista, 71% of EU accommodation respondents agreed that online travel platforms provide valuable services for them. This and other findings can be found in the issue brief The State of European Hotel Distribution, click here to download.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

This chart shows that most European hoteliers find the services provided by online travel platforms valuable.

