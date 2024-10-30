According to a survey commissioned by Booking.com and conducted by Statista, 61% of EU accommodation respondents agreed that online travel platforms offer good value for money. This and other findings can be found in the issue brief The State of European Hotel Distribution, click here to download.
Online Travel Platforms Rated Good Value for Money by 3 in 5 EU Hotels
Sponsored Post by Booking.com
