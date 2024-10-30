Online Travel Platforms Rated Good Value for Money by 3 in 5 EU Hotels

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

According to a survey commissioned by Booking.com and conducted by Statista, 61% of EU accommodation respondents agreed that online travel platforms offer good value for money. This and other findings can be found in the issue brief The State of European Hotel Distribution, click here to download.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: Online Travel Platforms Rated Good Value for Money by 3 in 5 EU Hotels | Statista

Description

This graphic shows that online travel platforms are rated good value for money by the majority of EU accommodation providers.

Report

Download Chart
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Spending on Google of leading online travel agencies (OTAs) worldwide 2019-2024
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2023
Online travel agencies with the best service in Germany 2023
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Preferred online travel agencies in Japan 2023
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for choosing online travel agencies among travelers Indonesia 2022
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Reasons for not using online travel agencies for booking South Korea 2023
Market share in the hotel industry of leading OTAs in Europe 2023
Market share in the hotel industry of leading OTAs in Europe 2023

Related Infographics

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored Post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information