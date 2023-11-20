Hundreds of Transgender People Are Murdered Each Year

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day to honor the memory of the many transgender people whose lives have been cut short due to anti-transgender violence.

Each year, the nongovernmental advocacy group Transgender Europe (TGEU) publishes data on the reported number of transgender and gender-diverse people who have been killed in the past 12 months. In 2023, the figure was once again in the hundreds, with a total of 321 deaths reported.

As the following chart shows, the deadliest year on record for trans and gender-diverse people since the monitoring group began collecting data was 2021, with 375 registered murders that year alone. Since 2008, a high 4,375 murders have been reported. This figure is likely a low estimate, however, since many cases go unreported.

In 2023, Brazil was once more home to the highest number of trans people reported killed, at 100 people. Mexico followed with 52 trans and gender-diverse people killed while in the United States 31 people were reported murderd there, down from 51 people in 2022.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Hundreds of Transgender People Are Murdered Each Year | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of transgender and gender-diverse people who have been reported killed worldwide.

