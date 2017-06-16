Terrorism in Europe in 2022

Crime

According to the latest Europol report, there were 380 arrests made for terrorist offenses in the EU last year. Of these, 266 were related to jihadist terrorism, most were carried out in France (93), Spain (46), Germany (30), Belgium (22), Italy (21) and the Netherlands (21). Nevertheless, the majority of the 28 attacks completed, foiled or failed were related to left-wing and anarchist activities (18).

Terrorism claimed the lives of four people in the EU in 2022, with two deaths resulting from jihadist attacks and two from a right-wing terrorist attack.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: Terrorism in Europe in 2022 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of completed, failed and foiled terrorist attacks and number of arrests in the EU in 2022.

Report

Download Chart
Concern about a terror attack occurring in Norway 2023
Concern about a terror attack occurring in Norway 2023
Share of people concerned about terrorism in Sweden 2012-2022
Share of people concerned about terrorism in Sweden 2012-2022
Countries with the highest share of deaths by terrorism 2022
Countries with the highest share of deaths by terrorism 2022
Number of terrorism incidents in most impacted countries 2022
Number of terrorism incidents in most impacted countries 2022
Share of people concerned about terrorism in Sweden 2012-2022, by age group
Share of people concerned about terrorism in Sweden 2012-2022, by age group
Number of deaths caused by terrorism in Afghanistan 2007-2021
Number of deaths caused by terrorism in Afghanistan 2007-2021

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Freedom of movement

Germany

Germany

Global Issues

War on Terror

Afghanistan

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu