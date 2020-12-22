Who Puts the Lights on the Tree?

Christmas articles

by 
,
 
U.S. Christmas season shopping

While Santa’s factories are rumored to be hidden in the mountains of Lapland (or at the North Pole, depending on who you ask), someone else is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to Christmas decorations.

According to data extracted from the UN Comtrade database, China accounts for 66 percent of global exports of Christmas tree lighting sets and 90 percent of exports of other Christmas decorations excluding candles and natural trees.

As the following chart nicely illustrates, no other country comes even close to China’s role in putting the holiday spirit in our homes. With a total export value of $11.1 billion in 2022, China’s Christmas industry dwarfs those of second and third ranked Cambodia and the Netherlands.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Who Puts the Lights on the Tree? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the top 5 exporters of Christmas ornaments and Christmas tree lights in 2022, by export value.

