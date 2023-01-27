U.S. Economy Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth Path

U.S. GDP

When Covid-19 hit the United States with full force in early 2020, thousands of businesses were forced to shut down, millions of Americans lost their jobs within weeks and, as a result, U.S. gross domestic product plummeted by an unprecedented 28 percent in Q2 2020. At the time, there was a lot of uncertainty over how quickly the economy would bounce back, but now, almost four years later, it can safely be said that the recovery has been nothing short of impressive.

After total nonfarm employment returned to its pre-pandemic level in June 2022, the labor market has remained remarkably strong until now, despite the Fed's best efforts to cool it down to tame inflation. More importantly though, the economy as a whole has also returned to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory, as consumer spending has proven surprisingly robust throughout the post-Covid recovery and the ensuing inflation crisis. According to the second estimate of Q4 and full-year 2023 GDP released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Wednesday, real GDP grew 2.5 percent in 2023, re-accelerating from 1.9 percent in 2022 despite the Fed's restrictive policy stance.

As the following chart illustrates, Covid-19 did put a dent in U.S. economic growth but, thanks at least in part to generous stimulus spending in the early phase of the pandemic, it didn't throw it off its trajectory permanently. Measured in chained 2017 dollars, U.S. GDP amounted to $22.37 trillion in 2023, up 8.1 percent from 2019, the last year unaffected by the pandemic. That equates to an average real GDP growth rate of 2.0 percent over the past four years, which is quite remarkable considering the global circumstances under which this growth was achieved.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: U.S. Economy Returns to Pre-Pandemic Growth Path | Statista

Description

This chart shows the U.S. real GDP since 2015.

Report

Download Chart
Quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in China Q4 2020-Q4 2023
Quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in China Q4 2020-Q4 2023
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in India 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in India 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United States 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United States 2028
Real GDP growth rates in Europe 2023
Real GDP growth rates in Europe 2023
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United Kingdom 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United Kingdom 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in Japan 2018-2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in Japan 2018-2028

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

World Economy

2024 Predictions

Economy

The Fight Against Inflation

GDP

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu